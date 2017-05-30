Trudeau touts benefits of international trade in speech to Italian lawmakers

ROME — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is praising the benefits that international trade can bring to a world where people are anxious about the future.

In a speech to Italian parliamentarians in Rome today, Trudeau held up the trade deal between Canada and the European Union as an example of an agreement that can both create new jobs and ensure more people can benefit from economic growth.

The trade agreement, known as CETA, is now being considered by the Senate.

Trudeau thanked the Italian parliamentarians who supported the deal, and said it would not have been possible without the support of "like-minded" leaders like Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, with whom he is also meeting today.

International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government hopes to bring other countries onside with trade by making it "real" for people.