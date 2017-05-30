News / Canada

Woman, 77, killed when motorcycle collides with truck in Thames Centre, Ont.

THAMES CENTRE, Ont. — Provincial police say a 77-year-old woman has died in a collision between a three-wheeled motorcycle and a transport truck.

They say Margaret Alexander of St. Marys, Ont., was a passenger on the bike when the vehicles collided in Thames Centre, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene while the 80-year-old male driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

OPP say the incident remains under investigation.

