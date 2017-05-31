Buller says missing and murdered women inquiry will return to Yukon

WHITEHORSE — Chief commissioner Marion Buller says the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls will return to Yukon, but perhaps will visit a different community next time.

Buller has said previously that the inquiry will need more time and more money to complete its work, but has not said how much is needed or when the request will be made to the federal government.

She says after testimony wraps up in Whitehorse this week, the commissioners will discuss how much more time is needed.

As for money, Buller says the commissioners will be careful about deciding how much more to ask for because they know they are working with taxpayers' dollars.

The federal government gave the commissioners a budget of about $53.9 million and asked them to complete their work by the end of 2018, but most family hearings will not take place until this fall.