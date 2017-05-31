Kingston, Ont., man spent 3 hours locked in trunk of ex-girlfriend's car: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say a man went from being locked in a car trunk to locked up in jail in the space of a few hours.

They say the man went to his ex-girlfriend's home early Tuesday and flew into a rage, allegedly breaking furniture and punching and scratching the woman.

Investigators say the woman's son woke up and forced the man into the garage and the accused was told police would be called — but no call was made.

They say the woman heard a noise from the garage about three hours later, and found the man locked in the trunk of her car, where he apparently hid when he thought police were coming.

Police say she let him out, but he allegedly began causing more problems and officers found him hiding in the house.