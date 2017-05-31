Nine-year-old girl hospitalized after drinking 'Unicorn Milk' vaping fluid

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick mother says her nine-year-old daughter was hospitalized after consuming e-cigarette fluids from a brightly labelled "Unicorn Milk" bottle.

Lea L'Hoir is calling on Ottawa to swiftly enact a ban on the child-friendly names on the products.

She says her daughter and several friends found the purple tube with a rainbow on it in a Fredericton playground on Monday.

She says the image of a pink and purple unicorn led them to believe it was candy and they ingested a few drops.

Her daughter was later taken to hospital suffering stomach pain, dizzy spells and soreness in her chest, before being released and sent home.

L'Hoir says she suffered anxiety and a sleepless night due to her child's illness and wants assurances a new federal law will prohibit the child-friendly labels and odours.