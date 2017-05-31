OPP say boy, 2, found floating in Tecumseh, Ont., backyard pool has died
TECUMSEH, Ont. — Provincial police say a child has died following an incident in a swimming pool in Tecumseh, Ont.
They say officers responded to a call Tuesday night of a child floating in a backyard pool.
Investigators say the two-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition.
He was later transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan for further assessment and treatment.
Police say they were advised Wednesday that the child had died.