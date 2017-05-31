The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Wednesday, May 31

———

FEDS SAY THEY ARE COMMITTED TO PARIS ACCORD: As the U.S. flirts with fleeing the Paris climate-change accord, Canada is aligning itself with the world's other two largest economies to take a global leadership role on the effort to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna would only say Wednesday that Canada remains committed to the Paris Accord, refusing to speculate about U.S. President Donald Trump's musings about withdrawing from the agreement. "Canada's just going to keep marching on, like the rest of the world," McKenna told an event in Toronto. McKenna has said what the U.S. chooses to do is up to the U.S., but Canada won't wait. Last week in Germany, McKenna met with Chinese special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua and European Union environment commissioner Karmenu Vella, where they discussed jointly hosting a meeting of environment ministers this fall to chart a path for implementing Paris among the world's major economies. It very likely will take place in Canada, around the same time as the United Nations General Assembly, which starts in New York City on Sept. 12. Currently the U.S. is not part of that group. "Canada is going to show leadership with China and the EU and we certainly hope the U.S. will be joining us," McKenna told The Canadian Press in a recent interview.

———

WETTLAUFER EXPECTED TO PLEAD GUILTY TO MURDER CHARGES: A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder charges in their deaths at a court appearance on Thursday. Elizabeth Wettlaufer currently faces a total of 14 charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police have alleged those crimes involved the use of certain drugs and took place over the last decade in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home. A source close to the case tells The Canadian Press that Wettlaufer is scheduled to plead guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in a Woodstock, Ont., court on Thursday. Wettlaufer's defence lawyer did not respond to requests for comment on the expected development. A spokeswoman with Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General says "significant developments" are expected in the case on Thursday, but did not provide further details.

———

DEATH OF ASYLUM SEEKER 'GREATEST FEAR': Officials with an organization that helps asylum seekers say their biggest concern has been that someone could die while trying to illegally cross into Canada. Now a woman, who American officials say may have been trying to reach Manitoba on foot from the United States, has been found dead in a remote part of northwestern Minnesota. "This has been our greatest fear all along, is that people are risking their lives to make this crossing," said Maj. Rob Kerr with the Salvation Army in Winnipeg. "It's surprising now that it's happened at this point in time, at the end of May. It was our greatest fear back in February, March when it was so cold out." The Kittson County sheriff's office says the body of Mavis Otuteye, 57, was found Friday in a field close to the Canadian border near the Minnesota town of Noyes. Authorities believe Otuteye was a citizen of Ghana in western Africa. Chief deputy Matt Vig told WDAZ-TV that Otuteye was reported missing a day earlier and was likely heading to Canada on foot to try to reunite with her daughter. He said Otuteye had been living in Delaware for the last several years. Final autopsy results were pending, but Vig said preliminary results indicate she died of hypothermia. The officer said part of her body was in a shallow pool of water in a drainage ditch.

———

BUSINESS LEADERS EXPRESS CONCERN AFTER B.C. ELECTION: Some business leaders in Canada are expressing concerns that the fallout from British Columbia's election is discouraging the private sector from investing in the province. Val Litwin, the president of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, says the promises in NDP-Green agreement to block the Trans Mountain expansion, review the Site C dam, increase the hourly minimum wage to at least $15 and hike the carbon tax have done little to calm investor nerves. Litwin says he hopes the NDP, should it form a minority government with the help of the Greens, would consult with businesses before making tax changes or raising the minimum wage as they would end up paying those costs. Gary Leach, the president of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, says the resolution to immediately stop Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion project would send a chilling message to investors across Canada. Liberal Premier Christy Clark has said she will recall the provincial legislature in June where she expects a confidence vote will result in the probable defeat of her government. The Liberals won 43 seats in the May 9 election, one shy of a majority, but the formal, four-year agreement between the Greens and NDP would give them 44 seats, handing them a one-seat majority.

———

SAJJAN BLASTS BOEING OVER TRADE SPAT: As he highlighted the defence industry as a driver of economic growth, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan also used a major speech Wednesday to blast American firm Boeing for picking a trade spat with Bombardier. Sajjan said Canada is disappointed by the "unfounded" action by one of its major partners in the defence industry and he delivered that message to hundreds at a breakfast speech at a major trade show for military contractors in Ottawa. Boeing has petitioned the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate subsidies for Bombardier's CSeries aircraft that it says have allowed the Canadian company to export planes at well below cost. Sajjan said Boeing is not behaving like a "trusted partner" and the government wants the company to withdraw the complaint. The minister said the military wants to help foster a partnership with the defence industry that allows for the development of cutting-edge equipment for Canadian soldiers. He identified four areas of focus: alternative fuels, surveillance tools, remotely piloted systems and systems to counter IEDs.

———

COMMISSIONER SAYS INQUIRY WILL RETURN TO YUKON: Chief commissioner Marion Buller says the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls will return to Yukon, but perhaps will visit a different community next time. Buller has said previously that the inquiry will need more time and more money to complete its work, but has not said how much is needed or when the request will be made to the federal government. She says after testimony wraps up in Whitehorse this week, the commissioners will discuss how much more time is needed. As for money, Buller says the commissioners will be careful about deciding how much more to ask for because they know they are working with taxpayers' dollars. The federal government gave the commissioners a budget of about $53.9 million and asked them to complete their work by the end of 2018, but most family hearings will not take place until this fall. The commissioners heard emotional testimony on Tuesday from four families who have lost loved ones and Buller says from her perspective the day was a great success.

———

LEADERS CALL FOR RCMP TO PROBE DEATHS IN NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO: Deep distrust of police in a northwestern Ontario city has prompted area indigenous chiefs to ask for the RCMP to investigate the recent deaths of teens in the community. Three chiefs travelled to the provincial legislature Wednesday to plead for the Mounties' intervention as well as increased oversight of the police services board in Thunder Bay, Ont. They say the deaths of two teens whose bodies were pulled from local waterways earlier this month continue what they call an ongoing trend of indifference on the part of Thunder Bay police. They also noted the similar death of another indigenous person in 2015 that touched off an official probe into the force's practices around investigating the deaths or disappearances of indigenous people. Previously, the force's actions were also scrutinized at an inquest probing the deaths of seven students who had come to Thunder Bay to pursue an education beyond their remote fly-in communities. The Thunder Bay Police Services Board said it takes issue with some of the chiefs' assertions. It noted that while systemic racism is an issue plaguing indigenous communities, the problem goes well beyond relationships with police.

———

NOVA SCOTIA VOTER TURNOUT AT ALL-TIME LOW: Voter turnout in Nova Scotia slumped to an all-time low in Tuesday's provincial election, with just over half of eligible voters casting ballots. Fewer than 54 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots, a drop from the 2013 voter turnout of slightly more than 58 per cent. Premier Stephen McNeil called it "alarming," and vowed to take a "hard look" at the issue. Of the 748,633 registered electors in the province, only 400,898 cast a ballot in a race that saw McNeil win a second consecutive majority government. The urban riding of Halifax Citadel-Sable Island recorded one of the lowest voter turnouts on record, with just over 40 per cent of electors registering a vote. Cape Breton-Richmond had the biggest turnout — nearly 70 per cent. Elections Nova Scotia spokesman Andy LeBlanc says the low turnout was a disappointing departure from the strong early voting trend, in which 112,900 voters cast their ballots at advanced polls.

———

FORMER JURORS CALL FOR FEDERAL ASSISTANCE: Former jurors and New Democrat MPs are urging the federal government to create a national support system for Canadians who are called to serve as jurors. Mark Farrant says he developed post-traumatic stress disorder after serving on a jury in 2014 and wants Ottawa to take steps to ensure others don't face similar struggles. Farrant says jurors perform a significant public service, and need federal help to address the emotional toll the task can exact on their lives and families. NDP House leader Murray Rankin says his party is calling for a national standard of support for Canadians serving on juries. He says serving as a juror can be very stressful and traumatizing, and the federal government should stand behind Canadians who carry out their public duties. Farrant says he met this week in Ottawa with MPs including Bill Blair, the parliamentary secretary to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, and officials from the Justice Department.

———

EAST COAST TOWN WANTS TO GIVE AWAY ARMOURED VEHICLE: If you're in the market for a large, tank-like vehicle, the Nova Scotia town of New Glasgow has a deal for you. The town's police chief says he wants to give away the department's Cougar light-armoured vehicle, which was a gift from the former local MP, Peter MacKay, when he was defence minister. The 10-tonne vehicle was first used by the Canadian military in the 1970s, but their fleet of Cougars has since been retired, and some were given to other militaries and police forces. New Glasgow officials have been trying to off-load the six-wheeled machine for the past six months, admitting it had rarely been used since it arrived four years ago. It was supposed to be used by the police emergency response team, but that unit was recently disbanded. Halifax Regional Police have shown some interest in the vehicle, but talks are still underway.