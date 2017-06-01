Chronology of events in former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer's case

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — Former Ontario nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of eight seniors in her care, as well as four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Here is a chronology of the incidents in her case, based on police information, court documents and public obituaries.

- June 25, 2007 - Dec. 31, 2007: Wettlaufer injected 87-year-old Clotilde Adriano with insulin at the Caressant Care long-term-care home in Woodstock, Ont., committing what police called an aggravated assault. Adriano died on July 30, 2008, at the age of 88. Police said her death is not attributed to Wettlaufer. Adriano was a widowed mother of two and grandmother to five. She died at the Caressant Care home where her sister - another victim - was also living.

- June 25, 2007 - Dec. 31, 2007: Wettlaufer injected Albina Demedeiros with insulin at Caressant Care, committing what police have called an aggravated assault. Demedeiros died in hospital on Feb. 25, 2010, her 91st birthday. Police said her death was not attributed to Wettlaufer. Demedeiros was predeceased by nine of her 10 siblings, including victim Clotilde Adriano.

- Aug. 11, 2007: Wettlaufer used insulin to murder James (Jim) Silcox at the Caressant Care home. The 84-year-old was a Second World War veteran of the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps. He was a married father of six.

- Dec. 22, 2007 - Dec. 23, 2007: Wettlaufer killed Maurice (Moe) Granat with insulin at the Caressant Care home. The 84-year-old father of two was a longtime mechanic and automotive body man in Tillsonburg, Ont.

- Jan. 1, 2008 - Dec. 31, 2009: Wettlaufer injected Caressant Care resident Michael Priddle, 63, with insulin "with intent to murder." Priddle died at the home at the age of 64, with his family by his side, at an undisclosed date. Police have said his death is not attributed to Wettlaufer. Priddle was survived by his wife of 41 years as well as two children.

- Sept. 1, 2008 - Dec. 31, 2008: Wettlaufer injected Caressant Care resident Wayne Hedges with insulin "with intent to murder." The 57-year-old Hedges died at the long-term care home on Jan. 24., 2009. Police say his death is not attributed to Wettlaufer. Hedges was survived by his parents and two siblings and predeceased by a brother.

- Oct. 13, 2011 - Oct. 14, 2011: Wettlaufer killed 87-year-old Gladys Millard with insulin at the Caressant Care home. Millard, a widowed mother of two, was originally from Nova Scotia. She was a longtime member of Knox Presbyterian Church and a member of the Rose Rebekah Lodge in Woodstock.

- Oct. 25, 2011 - Oct. 26, 2011: Wettlaufer murdered 95-year-old Helen Matheson with insulin at the Caressant Care home. Matheson, a widowed mother of two sons, was a longtime United Church member in Innerkip, Ont.

- Nov. 6, 2011 - Nov. 7 , 2011: Wettlaufer used insulin to murder 96-year-old Mary Zurawinski at the Caressant Care home.

- July 13, 2013 - July 14, 2013: Wettlaufer murdered 90-year-old Helen Young with insulin at the Caressant Care home.

- March 22, 2014 - March 28, 2014: Wettlaufer murdered 79-year-old Maureen Pickering at Caressant Care with insulin. The widow was a former native of Tillsonburg, Ont.

- Aug. 23, 2014 - Aug. 31, 2014: Wettlaufer used insulin to kill 75-year-old Arpad Horvath. He lived at a Meadow Park facility in London, Ont. The married father of two was the owner of Central Tool and Die of London and active in the local Hungarian club.

- Sept. 1, 2015 - Sept. 30, 2015: Wettlaufer injected 77-year-old Sandra Towler with insulin "with intent to murder" at the Telfer Place retirement home in Paris, Ont.

- Aug. 1, 2016 - Aug. 30, 2016: Wettlaufer injected 68-year-old Beverly Bertram with insulin "with intent to murder" while the woman was living at a private residence in Ingersol, Ont.

- Oct. 25, 2016 - Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.

- Jan. 13, 2017 - Wettlaufer is charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.