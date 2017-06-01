Death of Barrie, Ont., man, 26, possibly linked to carfentanil: police

BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., say they believe the death of a 26-year-old man is linked to the opioid carfentanil.

They say the man died on March 20 and white powder from the scene was determined by Health Canada to be carfentanil, a substance associated with overdoses or deaths.

Investigators say the exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem toxicology report.

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and is commonly used by veterinarians to tranquilize large animals.