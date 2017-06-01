Formal atmosphere at missing women's inquiry criticized by family member

WHITEHORSE — The quasi-judicial format of family hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is drawing some criticism from the relative of a victim.

Joan Jack, a lawyer and family member of a murdered indigenous woman, expects to testify today on the closing day of hearings in Whitehorse.

She'll be remembering her sister-in-law, who was murdered in Yukon in the 1970s.

Jack says the formal processes of the inquiry, including the swearing-in of witnesses, is making many participants uncomfortable.

She also wants to know why the inquiry's lead legal counsel is not indigenous.