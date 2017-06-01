Man and woman charged in human trafficking of teen girl in Ottawa

OTTAWA — A man and a woman have been charged in a case of alleged human trafficking in Ottawa.

Police say a teen girl went missing from the city mid-April and was later found by authorities in Barrie, Ont.

They say an investigation led them to two suspects, who are now facing multiple charges.

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are charged with forcible confinement, distributing child pornography, procuring a person under 18 and several other offences.

The man is also facing additional charges of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.