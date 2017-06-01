Man and woman charged in human trafficking of teen girl in Ottawa
OTTAWA — A man and a woman have been charged in a case of alleged human trafficking in Ottawa.
Police say a teen girl went missing from the city mid-April and was later found by authorities in Barrie, Ont.
They say an investigation led them to two suspects, who are now facing multiple charges.
A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are charged with forcible confinement, distributing child pornography, procuring a person under 18 and several other offences.
The man is also facing additional charges of forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
