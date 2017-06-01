Man charged after concrete dropped from Highway 401 overpass onto road
A
A
Share via Email
Police say a 32-year-old Pickering, Ont., man is facing charges after chunks of concrete were dropped from overpasses on Highway 401.
Provincial police say there were three incidents — one on Sunday and two on Wednesday.
They say at least one car was badly damaged as concrete broke through the roof and landed on the front passenger seat.
The man is due to appear in court Thursday to face three counts of mischief endangering life.
(CFRB, AM640)