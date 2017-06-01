OPP say one dead, two injured after vehicle hits tree and catches fire

MINTO, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is dead and two other people, including a baby, are injured after a single-vehicle collision in Ontario's Wellington County.

It happened late Wednesday on Highway 9 near the town of Minto, Ont., about 66 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

Police say the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, then caught fire.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital , then airlifted to Hamilton with serious injuries.

The baby was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.