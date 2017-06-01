OPP say two men face charges after months-long human trafficking probe

CALEDON, Ont. — Provincial police say two men from Toronto face human trafficking charges after an investigation by members of the Caledon detachment.

Adrian Matthew Palmer, 22, and Austin Tyler Wells, 23, were arrested after a months-long probe.

Palmer also faces charges of sexual exploitation and uttering threats, and was due in court in Orangeville on Thursday.

Wells is due in court next Tuesday to face charges which also include failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say no other details will be released due to a court-imposed publication ban.