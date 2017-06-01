Police officers ordered to turn blind eye to informant's crimes, report says

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An independent investigation into allegations that two senior officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary obstructed justice has recommended against laying any charges but criticized a "top down" decision-making process.

The senior officers gave orders not to arrest a police informant who was observed committing crimes because the supervisors thought the informant might help solve a bigger case.

Ronald MacDonald, the director of Nova Scotia's serious incident response team, said the investigation was opened in 2015 after the front-line officers came forward with concerns about being ordered not to take action against the informant.

MacDonald said the police informant was observed by police committing serious driving offences, and the informant was also involved in two property offences while being a suspect in two minor thefts.

He said it was reasonable for the senior officers to order investigators to ignore the crimes because they were hoping the person would help in a major investigation that was proceeding slowly.