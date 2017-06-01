Police say charges pending after teen critically injured in Halton Hills crash

HALTON HILLS, Ont. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a collision between a gravel truck and a pickup in Halton Hills, Ont.

Police say it happened during the Wednesday evening rush hour at the corner of Steeles Avenue East and Ninth Line.

They say the pickup was attempting to turn onto Ninth Line when it was struck by the fully-loaded gravel truck, pushing it up against a light standard.

The pole then collapsed onto the gravel truck and a hydro line.

Police say the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while a 15-year-old passenger was airlifted to Sick Kids hospital in Toronto.