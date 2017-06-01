Postal worker finds white, powdery substance on community mailbox: union

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police say a hazardous materials team was called into investigate a white powder found by a postal worker on a common mailbox in St. John's, N.L.

They say officers are trying to determine whether there is anything harmful about the substance that was detected on the community box on Ferryland Street.

Members of the Hazmat team were called to the site Tuesday evening.

Craig Dyer of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says a letter carrier noticed a white, powdery substance on the community mailbox and called police.

Dyer says there is a heightened awareness and concern about the presence of drugs, including fentanyl, which are sometimes shipped in the mail and by courier companies.

The area was cordoned off and officers removed a number of items, but say the postal worker was not hurt.