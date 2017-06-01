RCMP charge Ontario man who allegedly tried to import fentanyl patches

LONDON, Ont. — The Mounties say an Ontario man is charged with allegedly trying import the deadly opioid fentanyl.

They say the 56-year-old London, Ont.-area man was arrested on Thursday and charged with importing a controlled substance.

RCMP say Canada Border Services Agency officers in Montreal intercepted a package from the Netherlands destined for London on May 11.

An RCMP spokeswoman says the package allegedly contained six fentanyl patches, which are prescribed for chronic pain.

Each fentanyl patch contains more than eight milligrams of fentanyl, which can be deadly in doses as low as 100 micrograms.