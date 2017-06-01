'SCTV' alums Dave Thomas, Rick Moranis, Martin Short headline comedy fundraiser

TORONTO — Break out the beer and tuques: Bob and Doug McKenzie are reuniting in the name of charity.

Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas are reviving their portrayals of the dim-witted hosers of "SCTV" fame for a star-studded comedy fundraiser at The Second City in Toronto on July 18.

"Take Off, Eh!" will also feature Dan Aykroyd, "SCTV" alums Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Joe Flaherty, as well as "The Kids in the Hall" stars Dave Foley, Scott Thompson and Kevin McDonald.

Former "Late Show" bandleader Paul Shaffer, Ian Thomas and Murray McLauchlan will be the musical headliners.

The benefit is being held in support of Thomas's nephew, Jake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after suffering a spinal cord injury while snowmobiling in January.