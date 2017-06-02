Drownings up in southwestern Ontario, provincial police say

LONDON, Ont. — Provincial police in southwestern Ontario say drownings are up in the region.

Last year, there were three fatal marine incidents reported over the entire boating season.

OPP say they've already responded to three drownings this year, and are searching for another person from a capsized canoe in the Bruce Peninsula area.

They say lack of personal flotation device use was a factor in two of the recent fatalities.

OPP say water temperatures in and around the Great Lakes range between 3 and 10 degrees during May and June.