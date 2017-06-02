Exports hit record high in April, driven by car, truck and energy shipments
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says exports hit a record high in April, driven by shipments in cars, trucks and commodities including energy and forestry products.
Exports rose to $47.7 billion, a gain of 1.8 per cent, strengthened by a Canadian dollar that was trading between 73 and 75 cents US for the month.
Shipments of motor vehicles and parts were up 4.4 per cent to $8.1 billion, while exports of energy products increased to $8.8 billion, up 2.5 per cent.
The country's trade deficit narrowed to $370 million, down from a revised shortfall of $936 million for March.
Economists had expected a razor-thin deficit of $70 million, according to Thomson Reuters.
Imports hit $48.1 billion, a fifth consecutive monthly increase and also a record high.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman who died in attempt to cross border was trying to get to daughter
-
N.S. Liberals accused of turning their back on ex-staffer after domestic assault
-
From Doors Open to circus shows: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Man, 87, charged after SUV hits school bus, sending 10 students to hospital