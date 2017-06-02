Jailed Saudi blogger's children appeal to Justin Trudeau in video message

MONTREAL — Raif Badawi's children are appealing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more to free their father in a video posted by Amnesty International.

The Canadian chapter of the human-rights organization has posted the French video on its site ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Saudi blogger's imprisonment.

In the video, Badawi's son and two daughters are seen asking Trudeau to call the king of Saudi Arabia to ask for Badawi's release.

Badawi is not a Canadian citizen but his wife and children live in Sherbrooke, Que.

Amnesty International says Badawi was arrested in June 17, 2012 and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his criticism of Saudi clerics.