Little boy in critical condition after being pulled from swimming pool

DELACOUR, Alta. — A three-year-old boy is breathing on his own but remains in potentially life threatening condition after a near-drowning in a small community outside of Calgary.

On Thursday evening, an EMS crew was called to a home in Delacour, Alta.

RCMP say an adult found the child in an above-ground pool, pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and ran to the Delacour General Store for help.

Someone working at the store made the emergency call to 911.

The boy was transported to the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical condition.

Paramedic crews also transported a team of specialists, including pediatric nurses and doctors, from the Alberta Children's Hospital to the Peter Lougheed Centre to help stabilize the child.

A police investigation into the matter is underway and officers are working with the child's family.