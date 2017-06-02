Quebec has no near-term plans for foreign-buyer tax; open to idea: finance minister

MONTREAL — Quebec's finance minister says he has no near-term plans to introduce a foreign buyer's tax but is open to the idea if one is needed.

Carlos Leitao says his department is closely monitoring whether a planned tax in the Greater Toronto Area will have a large spillover effect on Montreal housing prices. British Columbia implemented a similar tax in Vancouver last year.

However, he said the current number of foreign buyers in Montreal is "relatively marginal" and that forecasts for a five to six per cent growth in prices this year signal a healthy, balanced market.

The former bank economist says it's wrong to blame foreign buyers for soaring prices in Canada's two most expensive real estate markets — Toronto and Vancouver — when buying was led mostly by domestic players.

A possible housing price correction in Toronto could have a spillover effect on Quebec's economy, but shouldn't hurt the real estate markets in Montreal or Quebec City, Leitao added.