Saskatchewan truck driver killed in crash; several cattle in trailer put down

BROOKS, Alta. — A Saskatchewan truck driver has been killed in a highway crash in southern Alberta.

RCMP say a semi towing a cattle trailer hit an irrigation ditch early Friday morning on Highway 36 west of Brooks.

Officers found the semi had left the road and the 58-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man, whose name won't be released, was from Carrot River, Sask.

Several head of cattle that had been in the trailer had to be euthanized at the scene.