The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, June 2

CITIES WANT SPLIT OF POT TAX: Canada's big city mayors say they need a share of the tax revenue from legal marijuana to cover the costs associated with the government's move to decriminalize pot. They met with cabinet ministers this week, telling them that some tax revenues from sale of the drug must filter down to cover costs associated with land-use issues, business licensing applications and enforcement once marijuana is legalized. A federal report estimated that sales tax revenue to federal and provincial governments combined could be as low as $356 million and as high as $959 million in the first year of legalization.

NO CONCESSIONS ON B.C. PIPELINE: The head of Kinder Morgan's Canadian operations says the company won't make any more concessions on its Trans Mountain pipeline in British Columbia. Ian Anderson was asked on Friday about the prospect of an NDP-led government in B-C that has vowed to stop the project. Anderson says the company will listen, but has no plans to make any concessions. Trans Mountain has already obtained federal approval and could begin construction in September. Anderson says he doesn't forsee any reason for the project to be delayed, despite the prospect of protests and legal challenges.

ONTARIO NURSE TRIED TO SEEK HELP FOR KILLING URGES: Ontario court documents detail the lengths to which a nurse went to get help for what she described as her urges to kill. Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Court documents indicate that Wettlaufer told a paster, a lawyer and a Narcotics Anonymous sponsor that she had killed patients in her care. But it was only after she voluntarily checked herself into a mental health facility in order to make sure her confessions were heeded that police laid eight first-degree murder charges.

TORIES DEMAND GUN RIGHTS GROUP DESTROY MEMBERSHIP LIST: The Conservative party says it appears a gun owners group has obtained one of its membership lists and it's demanding the list be destroyed. The party posted on its Facebook page that some members have been contacted by "an outside organization," apparently seeking donations. It says it will issue a "cease and desist" letter to that organization and will demand that it destroy the list. It also says it has identified the parties responsible for sharing the membership information and will be taking disciplinary action against them.

EAST COAST PREMIERS HAVE LITTLE ENTHUSIASM FOR CONSTITUTION: The premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick are not enthusiastic about Quebec's call to eventually reopen constitutional talks. New Brunswick's Brian Gallant and Newfoundland's Dwight Ball met separately with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Friday. Gallant says his government would rather focus on the economy.

PHOENIX APPEARS TO BE HAVING TROUBLE RISING FROM ASHES: The federal government's problem-plagued Phoenix public service pay system ran into a fresh bunch of problems last month. Officials say it's the result of new labour contracts and summer hiring. They say there are far more pay change transactions than the system's monthly capacity can handle. The Liberals blamed the problems on the Conservatives, who they said axed hundreds of workers who handled pay claims before Phoenix was brought on line.

BROTHERS WHO RAPED TEENAGED GIRL TO UNDERGO PSYCHOLOGICAL TESTS: Two brothers who kidnapped a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her will undergo further psychological tests to determine if they are criminally responsible for their actions. Corey and Cody Manyshots pleaded guilty in 2015 to kidnapping, uttering threats, sexual assault and robbery. Test results indicate both suffer the effects of severe fetal alcohol syndrome. The Crown and defence agreed that a psychiatrist should determine whether fetal alcohol disorder would have any impact on criminal responsibility.

CAB COMPANY CAN'T BE HELD LIABLE FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT: Ontario's top court has ruled that a cab company can't be held liable for an alleged sexual assault of a passenger by one of its drivers. The appeal court agreed with a lower court ruling that the company did nothing wrong. The appeal court ruled Friday that the alleged sexual assault may be characterized as only coincidentally linked to the activities of the taxi company. The woman alleged the Kitchener taxi company was asked to send a driver to come get her because she was intoxicated. She alleged the driver sexually assaulted her.

FEDS RACK UP LEGAL FEES IN FIRST NATIONS CASE: The federal government spent $707,000 in legal fees following a human rights tribunal decision on First Nations child welfare. The government says all legal fees that have come in since the decision relate to responding to orders from the quasi-judicial body. New Democrat MP Charlie Angus obtained the information through a parliamentary request and questions why the legal tab was necessary. Last year the tribunal found the federal government underfunded the delivery of child services on reserve and has prodded the government on its progress since then.

U.S. STILL WILL CUT EMISSIONS DESPITE PARIS PULLOUT: TILLERSON: American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he believes the United States will keep reducing greenhouse gas emissions despite pulling out of the Paris climate change pact. It's the first public comment on the decision from Tillerson, who had urged President Donald Trump not to abandon the deal. Tillerson is downplaying the significance of Trump's decision to withdraw from the global agreement. He says it was a "policy decision" and that he hopes "people can keep it in perspective." Tillerson says the U.S. has "a terrific record" in curbing greenhouse gas emissions. He said Friday that it's something the U.S. can be proud of. Tillerson points out those reductions took place even before the Paris agreement went into effect.