Tornado touches down southeast of Edmonton, no reports of injuries or damage

TROCHU, Alta. — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down southeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

It says it came down near Wimborne, a small community about 216 kilometres south of Edmonton around 5:10 p.m on Friday.

Many people in the towns of Three Hills and Trochu posted photos of the tornado on Facebook and Twitter.

Environment Canada says the twister has since lifted and says there is no further threat.

Brittanny Cawiezel, who works at the Trochu Golf and Country Club, says she heard a barn roof got ripped off and a few trees were down.

She says she hasn't heard any reports of injuries or major damage.

"It was right over the clubhouse, it was freaky," Cawiezel said.