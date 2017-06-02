Woman facing 3 animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving dog in hot car

NAPANEE, Ont. — An eastern Ontario woman is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving a dog unattended in a hot vehicle.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says an officer responded to a call on May 12 about a dog in a car in downtown Napanee, Ont.

The SPCA says a Shih Tzu-type dog was seen inside, allegedly panting heavily and trying to seek shade from the sun under the seats of the vehicle.

When the animal's owner couldn't be found, the officer gained entry to the vehicle and removed the dog, which survived.

A 57-year-old Tamworth, Ont., woman is charged with permitting an animal to be in distress, failing to provide appropriate care for the animal's general welfare and failing to provide adequate water.

She is to appear in court in Napanee on July 6.