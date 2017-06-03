Hamilton police investigate homicide of man, 42, found on sidewalk

HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton, Ont., are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man, found on a sidewalk suffering injuries caused by a "sharp-edged weapon."

Dwayne Bride was found early Saturday morning and was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say Bride had been with family members in the east end of Hamilton until about 10 p.m. Friday, when he told his family he would catch a bus downtown.

He was found on the sidewalk less than five hours later.

Police are asking anyone to come forward who saw or interacted with Bride between 10 p.m. Friday and the time he was found Saturday, at about 2:45 a.m.