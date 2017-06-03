Man killed in stabbing at city hall transit station in downtown Calgary
CALGARY — A man has died after being stabbed at the city hall transit station in downtown Calgary.
Police say they had taken a person into custody.
It happened about 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening.
Upon arrival, officers found a male who had sustained life-threatening injuries, who was taken to hospital.
Later in the evening, police issued a news release saying the victim had succumbed to his injuries.
Calgary Transit announced the station was closed to facilitate the investigation.