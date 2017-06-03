News / Canada

Man killed in stabbing at city hall transit station in downtown Calgary

CALGARY — A man has died after being stabbed at the city hall transit station in downtown Calgary.

Police say they had taken a person into custody.

It happened about 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found a male who had sustained life-threatening injuries, who was taken to hospital.

Later in the evening, police issued a news release saying the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Calgary Transit announced the station was closed to facilitate the investigation.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular