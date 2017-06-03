Police issue warning after African serval cat is spotted in Tiny Township, Ont.

TINY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say an animal believed to be an African serval cat was seen in Tiny Township, Ont.

They issued a safety warning after a resident spotted the small, cheetah-like animal late Friday evening and called police.

Animal ownership is regulated by bylaws, and Tiny Township bans the ownership of felines other than the domestic housecat.

But serval cats are still sold as pets, sometimes fetching thousands of dollars.

Const. Martin Hachey says there haven't been any reports of missing or escaped cats, and police aren't sure where the cat came from.