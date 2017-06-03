Whale carcass rotting on Newfoundland beach to be removed after nearly two weeks

OUTER COVE, N.L. — The putrid carcass of a humpback whale that has been rotting on a beach in Newfoundland and Labrador for nearly two weeks is set to be removed.

The mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, a small community near St. John's, says the dead whale washed ashore on May 22.

John Kennedy says it has taken days of bureaucratic wrangling to arrange to dispose of the partially submerged corpse on the shores of Outer Cove.

Kennedy says the town is working with the federal fisheries department to pull the carcass from the water and take it to be buried at a hazardous waste site.

He says he considered declaring a state of emergency for the town due to health concerns about the blubbery remains washing over the beach.