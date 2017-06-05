Body of Australian canoeist missing in Georgian Bay recovered: OPP

TOBERMORY, Ont. — Provincial police say they have recovered the body of a canoeist missing in Georgian Bay.

They say the canoe — carrying two people — capsized last Thursday near the Grotto in the Tobermory, Ont., area.

Investigators say a 26-year-old Windsor, Ont., man swam to shore, but another passenger in the canoe — a 22-year-old Australian man — was reported missing.

The Windsor man was treated in hospital for hypothermia and released.

OPP say the body of Bennett Zeller of Queensland was recovered late Monday afternoon, following an extensive search.