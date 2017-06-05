Police say homicide victim had eggs thrown at him before assault

HAMILTON — Police say a 42-year-old man who was found dying on a Hamilton sidewalk had eggs thrown at him before he was assaulted.

Dwayne Bride was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found on the sidewalk early Saturday morning, suffering wounds from a "sharp-edged weapon."

Investigators have heard from witnesses who say Bride was involved in a argument with two people on bikes.

They say the "verbal jousting" prompted an occupant of a nearby apartment building to throw eggs at him and the people he was fighting with.

Police say that the cyclists were young white males — between 15 and 20 years old — and one had a "freshly acquired egg stain" on his back.