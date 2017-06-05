Man charged in woman's death in Red Deer going to trial in fall 2018

RED DEER, Alta. — A man charged in the death of a young woman in Red Deer, Alta., is set for next fall.

Lyndon Olsen, who is 34, is charged with manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Randee Stewart.

Olsen pleaded not guilty in April and elected to be tried by judge and jury.

The trial has been scheduled for Sept. 17-25, 2018, with jury selection to take place on the opening day.

RCMP were called to a report of possible shots fired near 54 Avenue and 43 Street in West Park on Feb. 1.

Moments later, another call came in about a truck that crashed into a power pole, and a woman found injured in the truck later died.