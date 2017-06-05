Will be 10 years: Second trial delayed for central Alberta man in drive-by shooting

RED DEER, Alta. — It will be 10 years after a gang-style drive-by shooting in central Alberta before a man faces trial a second time on a charge of first-degree murder.

Christopher Fleig, who is 33, is charged in the death of Brandon Prevey in April 2009.

Prevey, who was 29, was a well-known criminal in Red Deer and Edmonton when he was shot seven times in his car in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Inglewood.

Fleig was convicted of first-degree murder in May 2012, but he appealed the verdict by arguing the trial judge made errors and misconstrued some key evidence.

A new trial was granted and was to take place last November, but it was delayed over concerns about Fleig's mental state.

He was found fit to stand trial following a psychiatric evaluation.

The trial was rescheduled for last week, but was again delayed because Fleig's lawyer withdrew.

Fleig how now confirmed in Red Deer court that he plans to represent himself at his trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2019, for six weeks.