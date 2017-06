Ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum granted parole after serving minimum

MONTREAL — Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum has been granted parole after serving one-sixth of his one-year sentence on corruption-related charges.

The provincial parole board has attached several conditions to his release following a hearing today.

Applebaum was sentenced to one year in jail followed by two years' probation at the end of March after being previously found guilty on eight charges.

He was convicted of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks linked to two development projects in the neighbourhood where he was mayor of the city's largest borough.

Applebaum did not testify at his trial or sentencing hearing, but told the judge after sentencing he would respect her ruling and strive to be a model inmate.