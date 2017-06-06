Police discover injured 68-year-old woman in home on fire in rural Nova Scotia

WINDSOR, N.S. — Police are investigating the discovery of an injured 68-year-old woman who was found in a house fire in central Nova Scotia.

RCMP say they were called to a fire at a home on Mountain Road in Three Mile Plains at about 2 a.m. today.

They say firefighters found the woman inside the home and sent her to hospital, though the extent of her injuries was not known.

Police and the provincial fire marshal's office are trying to determine the cause of the fire, which they say is suspicious.