Tory leadership fracas not prompting change of NDP leadership rules

OTTAWA — Federal New Democrats say they're confident in the voting system they have in place for their leadership race as they watch hand-wringing over the recently concluded Conservative campaign.

Rick Devereux, the NDP's director of leadership, says that among other things, the fact that members can vote online diminishes the risk of human error.

That's what's being blamed for an apparent discrepancy between the number of ballots counted when the Conservatives elected their new leader last month and the number of names struck from the Conservative party's membership list as having voted.

The difference has reportedly raised concerns among Maxime Bernier's campaign team; he lost to Andrew Scheer by a slim margin.

The Conservative party, for its part, says no formal complaint over their process has been filed and by the rules of the race, the outcome stands.