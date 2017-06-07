Conservatives seek to quiet persistent grumbling over leadership voting process

OTTAWA — Newly elected Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is trying put an end to lingering grumbles within the party about how he won the race.

Scheer devoted some of today's caucus meeting to a briefing on the process after days of largely anonymous complaints about everything from people not receiving a ballot to discrepancies in the vote totals.

After party officials walked MPs and senators through how the votes were counted, Scheer said he feels caucus is now ready to move on.

Days after Scheer won a narrow victory over Quebec MP Maxime Bernier last month, allegations surfaced about differences in the vote count — discrepancies which, if proven, could have called Scheer's win into question.

But Bernier himself says he "unconditionally" backs Scheer, a refrain echoed by one of his senior campaign officials.