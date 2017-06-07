Girl sexually assaulted after being picked up by apparent cab driver in Labrador

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — Police in Labrador say a girl was sexually assaulted after being picked up by a man believed to be driving a taxi cab.

RCMP say a 63-year-old man faces multiple charges after the girl was offered a ride by a man driving a vehicle "believed to be a taxi cab" near an RBC branch in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the girl — police would not give her age — was taken to a home and sexually assaulted.

She left and reported the incident to police.

The man, from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, uttering threats and forcible confinement.