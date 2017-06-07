Missing African serval cat found: Ontario Provincial Police

TINY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a missing African serval cat has been found in Tiny Township, Ont.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, although they haven't disclosed details, saying their investigation is ongoing.

The cat, which looks like a small cheetah, was spotted by a resident last Friday.

That prompted a warning by the OPP, which said it didn't have any reports of missing cats.

A township bylaw bans the ownership of felines other than domestic house cats.