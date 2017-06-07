PM accuses Tories of crass politics over public sex-offender registry demands

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the safety of children is a priority, but he won't say whether his government will move ahead with a public registry for high-risk child sex offenders.

In the House of Commons today, Conservative MPs demanded to know whether the Liberals would create the tool, made possible by legislation the previous Conservative government ushered through Parliament.

Trudeau says police are already advised when high-risk offenders are released and that officers can inform the public of any concerns.

The prime minister is accusing the Opposition of playing crass political games on an important issue.

The Canadian Press recently reported that federal officials had advised Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to put the brakes on setting up the public registry.

An internal memo to Goodale from Public Safety officials says "a number of concerns have been raised" — from resource pressures to fears of vigilante-style attacks — that would support dropping the idea of a public database.