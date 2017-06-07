QuickQuotes: Liberal government's defence policy review, pro and con

OTTAWA — A selection of quotes about the Liberal government's long-awaited blueprint for defence policy and spending, released on Wednesday:

"If we're serious about our role in the world, we must be serious about funding our military. And we are." — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan

——

"To meet Canada’s defence needs at home and abroad, the government will grow annual defence spending over the next 10 years from $17.1 billion in 2016-17 to $24.6 billion in 2026-27 on an accrual basis. This translates to a rise in annual defence spending on a cash basis from $18.9 billion in 2016-17 to $32.7 billion in 2026-27." — Excerpt

——

"Because of the sacrifices that our military personnel make every day, Canada remains among the safest and most secure countries in the world. However, the international landscape is shifting under tremendous pressures and the current security environment presents a variety of threats, many that transcend national borders." — Excerpt

——

"Funding will be provided to the Royal Canadian Navy to acquire the full complement of 15 Canadian surface combatant ships required to replace its existing frigates and retired destroyers — one of the largest acquisitions in Canadian shipbuilding history. The Canadian Army will undergo a recapitalization of much of its land combat capabilities and its aging vehicle fleets, while modernizing its command and control systems. Additionally, it will expand its light forces capability, which will allow it to be more agile and effective in complex operational theatres, such as peace operations. The Royal Canadian Air Force will acquire 88 advanced fighter aircraft to enforce Canada’s sovereignty and to meet Canada’s Norad and NATO commitments while recapitalizing many of its aircraft fleets such as the CP-140 Aurora anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft." — Excerpt

——

"For 10 years under the previous government, the men and women of the Canadian Forces were used as political props, but under-invested in. The previous government announced a lot of things, (but) didn't put the kind of money forward in stable, long-term, predictable ways, and that's exactly what we've done." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

——

"Since coming to office, the Liberals have consistently cut the Department of National Defence's budget and made a mess of important procurement projects, including replacing our fighter jets and navy vessels. In addition, the minister of National Defence has repeatedly misled Canadians. No matter what they would have you believe, the Liberals have lost all credibility when it comes to national defence." — Conservative defence critic James Bezan

——

"Conservatives believe that our men and women in uniform deserve the best equipment, training and support available. That requires substantial investments to be made today — not in 20 years. Unfortunately, we learned that the majority of the funding announced today won't be available until after the next election and the government won't tell us where it is going to come from." — Bezan

——

"I warmly welcome Canada's new defence policy and the major planned investments in security and defence — on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace. I also welcome Canada's decision to increase the size of its military. This new policy affirms Canada's unwavering commitment to NATO and will ensure Canada has the armed forces and key capabilities that the alliance needs." — Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO.