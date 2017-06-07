Red Deer firefighter chases school bus that hit tree; driver facing charges

RED DEER, Alta. — A man says he was compelled to spring into action earlier this week when he saw a school bus on his street hit a tree and speed-limit sign and then keep driving.

Kurt Stenberg, who is a firefighter and EMT in Red Deer, Alta., was unbuckling his three-year-old daughter from her car seat outside their house Monday afternoon when the bus went off the road and onto the sidewalk across the street.

Stenberg and his daughter got back into his truck, he pulled a U-turn and went after the bus, which they eventually caught up with a few blocks away.

He says he spoke to the driver, who he says seemed confused, and called 911; he then got onto the bus to ask the kids on board what happened and reassure them.

RCMP say bus the driver, 42-year-old Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, is facing impaired driving and other charges.