Trudeau urged to press Suu Kyi for Muslim minority rights in Myanmar

OTTAWA — Human Rights Watch and Burmese refugees in Canada want Justin Trudeau to push Aung San Suu Kyi to allow an independent investigation into alleged abuses against minority Muslims in Myanmar.

Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar and an honorary Canadian citizen, is in Ottawa this week for meetings with the prime minister.

Suu Kyi is a one-time political prisoner, freedom fighter and Nobel laureate.

But in the year that she has been the civilian leader of Myanmar, also known as Burma, her government has faced criticism for allowing widespread human rights abuses against the Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority in the western state of Rakhine.

Human Rights Watch has called on Trudeau to push Suu Kyi to accept the UN's call for an independent investigation, something Myanmar has rejected.