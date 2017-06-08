13-year-old cyclist dies from injuries after collision with van in St. Albert

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — A 13-year-old boy has died in a cycling collision with a van north of Edmonton.

RCMP in St. Albert say it happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential area less than a kilometre from two schools.

Police say the boy's parents have been notified.

The boy's name is not being released.

The RCMP's collision analyst and St. Albert traffic section continue to investigate.