Committee approves bill recognizing Charlottetown as Confederation birthplace

OTTAWA — A Senate committee has approved a private member's bill recognizing Charlottetown as the birthplace of Confederation.

P.E.I. Senator Diane Griffin appeared before the legal and constitutional affairs committee Thursday, arguing that while Confederation grew out of a number of conferences, the process began in Charlottetown in 1864.

University of Prince Edward Island historian Ed MacDonald says having the designation is important in the teaching of Canada's history, and for its impact on tourism for Prince Edward Island.

He says people are fascinated to learn that while many countries were formed at the point of a sword, Canada was born at the tip of a pen.

Quebec Senator Serge Joyal noted that meetings were also held in Quebec and Ontario prior to Confederation, and in fact P.E.I. was the 7th colony to actually join Confederation.

MacDonald noted that while that may be an ironic statement on history, the designation is for the city of Charlottetown where the first conference was held.

The committee approved the private member's bill and will now report back to the Senate.