Dog that escaped from backyard for 10 minutes shot with pellet gun: police

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police are investigating after a dog was shot with a pellet gun in Sudbury, Ont.

They say Eddy — a husky-retriever mix — escaped from his family's backyard on Saturday afternoon and was found about 10 minutes later.

Investigators say the owner checked the dog once he was back in the house and noticed blood in the fur near the animal's back leg.

They say Eddy was taken to the veterinarian, who confirmed the wound was a result of a pellet gun shot and that the pellet was still under the skin.

Police said Thursday that the dog has been treated and is back home with his family.