Dream on: Quebec government nixes idea of paying $1,000 to high school grads
Quebec's education minister has rejected a proposal the government offer $1,000 to each student who graduates from high school.
Sebastien Proulx says the government would rather look for ways to support students through every stage of their education.
A Quebec businessman had suggested each graduate receive a tax-free $1,000 payment from the province as an incentive to stay in school.
Mitch Garber estimated the measure would cost the province $60 million each year, which amounts to about 0.3 per cent of the Education Department's budget.
But Proulx says he'd rather support personal initiatives, including one by Garber, who recently contributed $50,000 to a high school in Laval, Que.
The government is expected to table a bill Friday aimed at increasing school attendance. The annual costs in Quebec associated with the dropout rate are estimated at $1.9 billion.
